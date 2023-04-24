Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.08 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00005916 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $111.08 million and approximately $236,680.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,400.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00320747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00575419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00434808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,525,289 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.