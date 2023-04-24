Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.20.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $74.91 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

