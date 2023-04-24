Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $105.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.28 or 0.00070381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00320057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00573746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00432556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,042,456 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

