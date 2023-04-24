Euler (EUL) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Euler has a market cap of $40.10 million and $702,749.81 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00008783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

