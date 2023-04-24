Evercore ISI Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an inline rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

