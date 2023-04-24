Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,485,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $152.00 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

