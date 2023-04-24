Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. 262,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,394,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,843,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.