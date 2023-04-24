Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Acquires $119,800.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.