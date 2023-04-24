Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Acquires Shares of 57,046 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.6% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,149.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.03. 104,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,095. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

