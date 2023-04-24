Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Acquires Shares of 8,300 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.84. 79,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

