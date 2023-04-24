Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,704,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

