First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Financial Analysis

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Five Star Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Five Star Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 39.69% 18.60% 1.76% Five Star Bancorp 35.82% 18.74% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.25 $234.48 million $1.61 17.81 Five Star Bancorp $108.94 million 3.08 $44.80 million $2.61 7.45

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.03%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.52%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Five Star Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

