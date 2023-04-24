First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. 51,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

