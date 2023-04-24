Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,396. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

