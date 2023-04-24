Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 20,407,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,994,734. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

