Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 56084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

FOR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $898.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.