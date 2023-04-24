Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,381,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,573,652. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

