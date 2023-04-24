Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $530,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

