Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $382.71. 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,842. The stock has a market cap of $363.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $387.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

