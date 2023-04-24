Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. 9,528,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,330,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

