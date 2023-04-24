Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 848,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

