Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. 2,804,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,991. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.