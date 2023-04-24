Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.35. The company had a trading volume of 374,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.