Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

