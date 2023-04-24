Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $15.72. Frontline shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 856,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Frontline Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

