Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,917. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.