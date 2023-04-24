Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 318,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.