Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,139,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,284,777. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.