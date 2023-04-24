Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,691,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

