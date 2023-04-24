Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.81. 15,611,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,206,895. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

