Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

HP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,837. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

