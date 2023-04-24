General Motors (NYSE:GM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.29. 16,760,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,869,658. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

