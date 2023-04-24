GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Cap Reaches $217.96 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $217.96 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars.

