George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.95

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$181.95 and last traded at C$181.15, with a volume of 45301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$179.72.

WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 11.221871 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04. Insiders have sold 4,725 shares of company stock valued at $796,594 in the last 90 days. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

