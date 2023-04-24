Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Barclays

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.23.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.6593245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

