Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 3.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 339,930 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.