Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,828 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. 1,114,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,697. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

