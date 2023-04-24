Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 345,776 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,702,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.62. 1,738,901 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

