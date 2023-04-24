Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,579,504. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a market cap of $548.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

