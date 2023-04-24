Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSMV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

