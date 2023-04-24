Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.09. 191,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $189.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

