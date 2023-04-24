Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.42. 109,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

