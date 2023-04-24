Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,067. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

