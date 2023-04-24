Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

