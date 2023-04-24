Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 532,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,532. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

