Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $327.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

