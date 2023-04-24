Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.44. 265,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

