Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,780,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,666,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $336.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.