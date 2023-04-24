Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.43. 4,782,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342,094. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

