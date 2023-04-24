Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $3,469,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,697. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.